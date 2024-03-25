  • Monday, March 25, 2024
Fans react on Geremi Njitap’s paternity fraud, after 12 years of marriage

Chioma Onuh

March 25, 2024

geremy njitap

Former Chelsea star, and Cameroon international, Geremi Njitap, has filed for divorce after finding out that he raised twins that were never his children in 12 years of marriage.

The 45-year-old has been married to Toukam Fotso Laure Verline for over a decade.

According to The Sun UK, court documents in Geremi’s native Cameroon show Toukam “destroyed the harmony” of their marriage “through her abject behaviour.”

The court also mention her “repeated lies”, and added: “No children have been born from this union.”

Toukam had claimed the twins born in June 2008 — four years before the couple’s marriage — were his, which motivated them to get married.

“But the discovery that the children were from her previous partner destroyed the couple’s harmony,” the documents add.

The purported parternity fraud has elicited comments on social media. Here are some of the comments:

