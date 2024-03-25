Fans react on Geremi Njitap’s paternity fraud, after 12 years of marriage

Former Chelsea star, and Cameroon international, Geremi Njitap, has filed for divorce after finding out that he raised twins that were never his children in 12 years of marriage.

The 45-year-old has been married to Toukam Fotso Laure Verline for over a decade.

According to The Sun UK, court documents in Geremi’s native Cameroon show Toukam “destroyed the harmony” of their marriage “through her abject behaviour.”

The court also mention her “repeated lies”, and added: “No children have been born from this union.”

Toukam had claimed the twins born in June 2008 — four years before the couple’s marriage — were his, which motivated them to get married.

“But the discovery that the children were from her previous partner destroyed the couple’s harmony,” the documents add.

The purported parternity fraud has elicited comments on social media. Here are some of the comments:

Just read the Jeremy Njitap’s paternity fraud case and all I can say is God take control. Such news could lead to depression and suicidal tendencies for that man. Played through sun and rain to put food on the table of that woman and this is what she pays him back with?? — ShamefulShem🇺🇸 (@Shameful_Shem) March 24, 2024

Bad week for the Brotherhood: DNA test results reveal that ex-tennis star Roger Federer and former Cameroonian star Jeremy Njitap are not the biological father of their children. — Mustapha Hadji (@amMustaphaHadji) March 23, 2024

Jeremy Njitap trusted his partner, all those i see in paternity court in the US who went to jail for defaulting on child support but after it comes out the children are not theirs trusted their partners. — @ihatelooters (@DavidOjukwu6) March 25, 2024

So how would you describe the case of Jeremy Njitap? Would you say he was wrong in trusting the wife or he didn’t look well before he got married to her? — E.I.B📱⌚️🖥💻 (@kingjames_o) March 24, 2024

My heart goes to Jeremy Njitap Stay strong Legend!#paternityfraud — Solomon Oshokha ABOKOR (@SolomonAbokor) March 24, 2024

Laure did Jeremy Njitap badly … Omo — No be God? (@Teju_____) March 24, 2024

After reading Jeremy Njitap’s story, may God help us all. — Spartan 🪖 (@vitchy600) March 23, 2024

Dear loving & caring divorced ladies & sing mothers,

History repeatedly teaches us to show you love & care, but stay away from any future union.

Jeremy Njitap’s 16 yo marriage is about to be dissolved b/c DNA results show he isn’t the biological father of the twin he raised !

🧎‍♂️ — Spartan 🪖 (@vitchy600) March 23, 2024

Reading that Jeremy Njitap, a former Chelsea player and Cameroon international is divorcing his wife of 12 years after discovering that the twins he has been raising as his children are not his biological children but the wife’s ex.

Unknowingly raising someone else’s child in the… — Ja Loka (@_fels1) March 24, 2024