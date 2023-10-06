FanIce Campus: Fan Milk reconnects with undergraduates

Fan Milk plc has announced plans to put smiles on students’ faces through the FanIce Campus Activation Tour geared towards bringing a wave of refreshing experiences, delightful flavours, and engaging activities to university campuses across the country.

Goodman Shodeinde, managing director/chief executive officer at IS43 Associates Limited in his remark during a media parley to unveil the FanIce Campus tour at the University of Ibadan, in Oyo State recently, noted that the FanIce campus Tour is a platform created by the brand to make its flagship brand, “FanIce” to resonate with its immediate target audience most of whom are students at various levels of academic pursuit.

Segun Oyetola, Fan Milk representative and sales manager in Ibadan, also speaking during the parley said that Fan Milk was thrilled to introduce the FanIce Campus Activation Tour to university campuses in Nigeria. He said the tour was an opportunity to connect with direct consumers and share the joy of the products while creating memorable experiences on campuses.

“We can’t wait to see the smiles on the faces of students as they enjoy our delicious FanIce ice cream,” Oyetola said.

The campus tour with the theme “Scoop up the Fun Tour” is designed to engage directly with the vibrant and dynamic university communities and to create memorable moments, promote interaction, and offer the students a chance to indulge in the delectable world of FanIce ice cream.

The tour is scheduled to commence with four select campuses in the first instance beginning with the University of Ibadan, October 9 – 24, Yaba College of Technology, October 23-28, University of Ife, November 13-18 and the University of Lagos, December 4 – 9, 2023, respectively.

The tour will feature a range of activities and experiences, including a raffle draw, dart throw, music and movie night among other side attractions to make the event memorable for the students.

During the event, students of the various campuses of the universities will have the opportunity to savour a variety of FanIce ice cream flavours, from classic favourites to exciting new creations.