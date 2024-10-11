Familoni Olubunmi wins Nigeria Prize for Literature, Science Prize witnesses joint winners

…$USD100,000 award money for each winner

After a rigorous adjudication process that spanned several months, Familoni Olubunmi has emerged winner of the 2024 Nigeria Prize for Literature, from a shortlist of three books.

The author won with his book, “The Road Does Not End”.

Olubunmi beat two of the three shortlist including; “A Father’s Pride by Ndidi Chiazor-Enenmo and “Wish Maker” by Uchechukwu Peter Umezurike, to emerge winner.

His work clinched the grand prize of $100,000 after emerging top out of 163 books entered for this year’s prize, which is dedicated to Children’s Literature.

Announcing the winner, Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, a professor and chairperson of the Advisory Board of the prize, commended NLNG for sustaining the two prizes for Literature and Science.

She disclosed that there was no winner for the Literary Criticism Prize this year.

Explaining the rationale for choosing Olubunmi’s novel as the winning book, she emphasised that the Board and the panel of judges, in selecting the winning book, prioritised excellence and recognised the significant impact the prize has on young Nigerians.

“The Road Does Not End by Familoni Oluranti Olubunmi addresses the critical issue of child labour in society. The book explores themes of resilience and human connection, emphasising the importance of relationships and the need for continuous self-improvement,” she noted.

The Board praised its language, technicality, subject matter, and meticulous editing.

In his acceptance speech, Olubunmi commended the NLNG for creating the annual Prize platform, which has elevated Literature and empowered many writers.

Earlier in the night, the Advisory Board of the Nigerian Prize for Science 2024, announced the trio of Olajide Otitoju, Eni Oko and Meihong Wang, a professor, as winner.

They won with their thorough research work on Process Intensification Technology.

Another highlight of the event was the presentation of posthumous awards by Philip Mshelbila, managing director/CEO, Nigeria LNG Limited, to the families of Umaru Shehu, a late professor emeritus and Ladipo Ayodeji Banjo, a late professor, who the company described as true scholars that live on in the minds they raised while alive.

Chikwe Ihekwazu, former director general, Nigeria Centre for Deases Control, delivered keynote speech, while NLNG unveiled its new logo to cap the award ceremony.

