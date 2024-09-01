Nigeria Prize for Literature competition 2024 heats up as three finalists emerge

Ndidi Chiazor-Enenmo

The Advisory Board for The Nigeria Prize for Literature has announced the finalists for the 2024 edition of the Prize.

The shortlisted books in alphabetical order of their titles are: A Father’s Pride by Ndidi Chiazor-Enenmo; The Road Does Not End by Familoni Oluranti Olubunmi and Wish Maker by Uchechukwu Peter Umezurike.

The Nigeria Prize for Literature is sponsored by Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) and carries a cash award of $100,000. The finalists were adjudged the top contenders for the prize, out of a total of 163 books entered for the competition. This year’s focus is on Children’s Literature.

In July 2024, 11 selected works were released in a longlist and recognised by the Advisory Board. The shortlist of three was selected from this list by a panel of judges led by Professor Saleh Abdu, a professor at the Federal University of Kashere, Gombe State, and they are all contenders for this year’s prize, which is dedicated to Children’s Literature. Other judges include; Vicky Sylvester, a professor and Osarobu Igudia, a PhD holder.

Announcing the finalists, Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, a professor and chairperson of the Advisory Board, emphasised that the Board and the panel of judges, in selecting the shortlisted books, prioritised excellence and recognised the significant impact the prize has on young Nigerians.

The Board stated: “A Father’s Pride by Ndidi Chiazor-Enenmo is a touching story that delves into the complex relationship between a father and his children, highlighting their struggles with love, forgiveness, and understanding. Written in clear and accessible language, it captures emotions that resonate deeply with readers.

“The Road Does Not End by Familoni Oluranti Olubunmi addresses the critical issue of child labour in society. The book explores themes of resilience and human connection, emphasising the importance of relationships and the need for continuous self-improvement.

“Wish Maker by Uchechukwu Peter Umezurike is set in a riverine village and combines suspense, engagement, inspiration, and entertainment. It weaves moral lessons and elements of magic realism, captivating young readers. The Board praised its language and meticulous editing”.

The winner will be announced by the Advisory Board on October 11, 2024.

Christopher Okemwa, a professor and lecturer of Poetry and Drama at Kisii University, Kenya, serves as the International Consultant for the 2024 edition of the Prize. He is an award-winning author in children’s literature. Okemwa joins the panel of judges to determine the final verdict.

In the last edition of the competition that focussed on Children’s Literature genre in 2019, Mystery at Ebenezer Lodge, by Dunni Olatunde, The Great Walls of Benin by O.T. Begho and Boom Boom by Jude Idada were announced in the Shortlist of Three. Idada edged the two authors out to win the Prize. In 2015, six authors were longlisted. They included The Golden Gift by Thelma Nwokeji, Chijike by Chinyere Obi-Obasi, A Place for Every Girl by Jaqueline Agweh, A Miracle for Daddy by Sunny Jack Obande, The House in the tree by Chidinma Eze, and Didi Kanu and the Singing Dwarfs of the North by Jude Idada. There was no shortlist of three and no winner emerged that year.

Other authors who have made it to the shortlist were: Ayodele Olofintuade (Eno’s Story), Chinyere Obi-Obasi (The Great Fall) and Adeleke “Mai Nasara” Adeyemi (The Missing Clock – Winner) in 2011; and Mabel Segun (Reader’s Theatre: Twelve Plays for Young People, co-winner), Professor Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo (My Cousin Sammy, co-winner) and Sam and the Wallet by Uchechukwu Peter Umezurike in 2007.

Other members of the Advisory Board include: Olu Obafemi, a professor and Ahmed Yerima, a professor.