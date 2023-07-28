Faleke chairs finance committee, see full list Abbass’s 134 House committees

James Faleke, a distinguished member of the House of Representatives representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, has recently been appointed as the Chairman of the House Committee on Finance. This appointment was made by the house leadership of the federal lower legislative house, with Tajudeen Abbass at its helm.

Faleke, a prominent member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has been actively serving in the green chambers of the Federal legislature since 2011. With a background as a graduate from Kaduna Polytechnic, Faleke is well-known for his astute and insightful contributions during debates in the house.

To support him in this critical role, Seidu Musa Abdullahi of the APC has been appointed as the Vice Chairman of the House Committee on Finance. Abdullahi, who represents Bida/Katcha/Gbako federal constituency, is expected to complement Faleke’s efforts in overseeing finance-related matters.

Additionally, the list of appointed committee chairpersons includes Ahmed Munir, the dedicated representative of Lere Federal Constituency in Kaduna State. Munir, a 43-year-old federal lawmaker belonging to the APC, will take on the responsibility of chairing the House Committee on Commerce, with James Barka (APC) as his Vice Chairman.

Another significant committee worth mentioning is the House Committee on Works, which will be headed by Akin Alabi. Alabi, representing Egbeda/Ona Ara federal constituency of Oyo State under the platform of the APC, will be aided by Usman Banye, a skilled politician from Katsina State and a fellow APC member.

Furthermore, the House Committee on Power will be chaired by Victor Nwokolo, a prominent figure from the People Democratic Party (PDP) representing the Ika North East/Ika South constituency in the lower federal lawmaking house. Assisting him in this role will be Joshua Gana, also of the PDP, representing Lavun, Mokwa, and Edati federal constituency of Niger State.

In other committee appointments, Jimi Benson (APC), a representative of Ikorodu Federal Constituency, will preside over the House Committee on Defense. Collaborating with him as Vice Chairman is Ahmad Kalambaina, also from the APC, as they work towards bringing legislative changes to the nation’s defense infrastructure.

Additionally, Okojie Odi (APC) will take the reins as Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Midstream, with Koki Segir (NNPP) serving as Vice Chairman, jointly spearheading initiatives in this sector.

It’s worth noting that the leadership of the 10th assembly of the lower federal chambers comprises 134 committees in total. With these appointments, the lower legislative house is gearing up to tackle crucial issues and contribute significantly to the progress of the nation.

See full list below: