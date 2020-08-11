Fake soldier nabbed in Akwa Ibom over alleged armed robbery

The police in Akwa Ibom State have arrested a fake soldier, John Lucas for an alleged armed robbery after he snatched a car at gunpoint from its owner.

Lucas who claimed to be a lance corporal was among 48 other suspects paraded by the Police command alleged to have been involved in armed robbery, cultism, kidnapping, and sexual assault.

Police Commissioner, Edgal Imohimi said Lucas who has confessed to the crime was arrested following credible intelligence after snatching a Toyota Corolla car 2008 model with registration number KWL 837 AX from a lady along Ada George Road in Port Harcourt, River State capital.

He stated that the said stolen car has been recovered in Uyo, Akwa Ibom with other exhibits including a complete set of Army camouflage with a pair of boots, adding that suspect would soon be arranged in court after all investigations have been concluded.

Among others paraded were a 51-year-old pastor and founder of a new generation church, Mfon Etukudoh for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old minor, after she was “waylaid and dragged into his bedroom in the church premises”

Imohimi also paraded 14 suspected cultists from Obio Idang community in Oruk Anam local government area for unleashing a reign of terror in their community, killing one Ufot Benson, a member of a rival gang, whose body was recovered by the Police.

According to him, the Police also discovered an Indian hemp farm in the same compound where the deceased cultist was murdered in cold blood.

The police also arrested a child trafficking syndicate and rescued three victims adding while acting on a tip-off, one Ifeoma James Inalegwu, a female, aged 52 years from Okigwe, Imo State, and Joy Njoku Patrick, aged 40 years of Ikwerre, Rivers State for child trafficking.

According to the commissioner, the suspects conspired and pretended to assist one Victory Anietie Okon, female, aged 22 years of Nung Udoe, Ibesikpo Asutan local government area who after giving birth on July 5, 2020, needed assistance from them for the upkeep of the child.

He said she was deceived and the baby was trafficked to Imo State adding that the one-month-old baby has been rescued and reunited with the family. He said the suspect would be arraigned in court soon.

The Police Commissioner maintained that the command is determined to sustain the fight against cultism and other violent crimes in the state and called on the people to avail them with useful information.

“The command is poised to sustain the tempo in the fight against crimes and criminality in order to provide adequate security for the lives and property of the people of the state.

“We use this opportunity to state that the fight against cultism is not for the Police alone. You are aware that the governor proscribed these cult groups and it’s the responsibility of the village heads, religious leaders, and others to relate information to the Police.

“We advise that they should not take the peace being enjoyed in the state for granted.”