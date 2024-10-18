Fake CNG cylinder behind explosion- NIPCO

The management of NIPCO Gas Ltd. has attributed the explosion at its CNG station in Benin, Edo State, to a fake and substandard Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) cylinder installed in a vehicle.

In a statement, the company disclosed: “The management of NIPCO Gas Ltd. wishes to inform the general public of an incident that occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at our Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) station located in Eyean, Benin City, Edo State.

“Our preliminary findings revealed that the explosion happened when a vehicle arrived for CNG refueling. Unfortunately, the cylinder installed in the vehicle was later identified as a fake, fabricated, substandard unit not designed for CNG. It exploded after being filled with just around 4 SCM of gas.

“The driver of the vehicle fled the scene immediately following the explosion. While no fatalities were recorded, two individuals sustained injuries—one with a leg injury and another with an eye injury. Both victims were rushed to the hospital for medical attention, and one of them is scheduled for surgery at another facility, based on medical advice. Our team is ensuring that they receive the necessary care and treatment.”

NIPCO further explained that the incident had been reported to the local police station, and the authorities have taken custody of the fake cylinder pieces and the vehicle involved.

The company emphasised: “This incident highlights the dangers of unauthorized CNG installations by unqualified technicians using non-compliant cylinders, which we have consistently campaigned against. We are fully cooperating with the relevant authorities to prevent future occurrences and to reinforce our commitment to public safety across all operations.”

“As a precaution, operations at the affected station have been temporarily suspended. “This step is to express our solidarity with those impacted by the incident,” the company added.

NIPCO Gas Ltd. reiterated its dedication to upholding the highest safety standards, saying, “We remain resolute in providing safe and reliable infrastructure for the growth of CNG as an alternative automotive fuel in Nigeria. The safety and well-being of our stakeholders remain paramount in all our operations.”

The company assured the public and its customers of its continued commitment to the highest industry standards.

