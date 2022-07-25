Failure to collect PVC, vote will be disservice to faith, nation – Ibenu

Christians all over the country have been counselled to effect change they have been praying for in the forthcoming election by ensuring that they take part in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) before the closing date.

John Ibenu, a bishop and the immediate past chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), made the call on Sunday in Lokoja, Kogi State, urging eligible voters to avail themselves of the opportunity provided by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The renown cleric posited that after all the noise in the land, if eligible electorate fail to collect their permanent voters card (PVC) to vote during next general election it will be highest self-deception and great disservice to Christendom and the nation, adding that the immediate assignment ahead all the Christians is to ensure all eligible voters get registered before the closing date.

He said: “PVC is our power to effect the change.”

The clergy man enjoined people to ensure that all registered voters collect their PVCs while awaiting further development and instructions.

He called on the people to motivate everyone enough to prepare to vote, stressing that “this is our immediate action” adding that if anybody believe that Christians cannot make mistake, such persons are living in darkness.

He urged Christians to get ready and prepare for the forth coming elections and make sure they cast their votes.