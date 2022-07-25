Ogun declares Tuesday work-free for PVC registration

As the deadline for registration of voters for 2023 general election comes to a close on Sunday, 31st of July, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has declared Tuesday, 26th July, 2022 as a work-free day in the state.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, the governor said the “one-day public holiday is to provide a window for all workers in the state, who have either lost their cards, not registered or who might need to travel to their wards, local government areas and constituencies to perfect their Permanent Voters Registration or transfer their cards, where necessary, to enable them participate in the next general elections.”

“As an inclusive, participatory and accountable government, the role of PVCs to the citizens cannot be overemphasised,” the statement added.

The governor, therefore, urged all eligible adults to seize the opportunity of the holiday to go home to their different wards and constituencies to search for their Registered Voter Cards (PVCs), fill the claims and objections forms and transfer the PVCs where necessary, the statement concluded.