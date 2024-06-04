FAAN to shut down power at Lagos International Airport Wednesday for maintenance

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced a planned maintenance shutdown of power supply at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Terminal 2, Lagos on Wednesday.

In a statement by FAAN, it stated that shutdown will take place between 13:30 and 14:30 hours on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

Obiageli Orah, spokesperson for FAAN, said, the temporary power shutdown is necessary to address and verify issues affecting the Bus Riser 11KVA high tension (HT) panel located on the ground floor, North of the terminal 2.

Orah assured that the power disruption will be managed to minimize any impact on flight operations and passenger facilitation.

Airlines operating during this maintenance period, specifically RwandAir EgyptAir, and Qatar Air, have been directed to relocate their check-in, arrival and parking formalities to International Airport Terminal 1.

While intending passengers to travel on the affected flights have been advised to take note of the development.

“The management apologized for any inconvenience the maintenance activity may cause and reaffirms its commitment to maintaining world-class safety standards and service for all airport users,” the statement added.