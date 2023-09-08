FAAN commences airlines’ relocation to new international terminal

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has redirected the processing of passengers through the New International Terminal, effective immediately.

The expedited relocation to the New International Terminal at MMIA was deemed necessary due to the unfortunate fire incident that occurred at International Terminal 1 yesterday.

Read also Aviation minister peeps into waivers, advertisement, ticketing system to raise revenue for FAAN

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, during his maiden visit to Lagos airport, had directed the FAAN to relocate airlines to the new International Terminal for the shutdown of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Terminal 1 by 1st October 2023 to improve passenger experience and for total overhaul of the terminal.

“We intend to make this movement as seamless as possible but appeal to all travellers to please be at the airport early enough to complete their check-in formalities on time in order not to miss their flight,” Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, Director, Public Affairs & Consumer Protection stated.