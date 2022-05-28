F and B West Africa exhibition: Focus on modern technology

The multiple roles that modern technology plays in increasing food production, processing and packaging cannot be underrated. For instance, by using modern tech to improve processing and packaging, it can improve the shelf life and safety of food. The use of machines in the food industry also ensures quality and affordability. By using machines, it drives down the costs of keeping the food fresh and increases productivity.

Similarly, modern technology such as the use of chemical fertilisers, pesticides, herbicides, modern agricultural machinery and artificial selection have been used to increase food production. Development and use of chemical fertilisers on farm land boosts levels of nutrients in the soil,thereby increasing crop yields.

With regards to food processing, modern technology helps food manufacturers to produce more efficiently for an ever-expanding world population. When it comes to food, technology may not always be the first thing that comes to mind. However, technology over the years has changed how we produce and find our food through applications, robotics, data and processing techniques.

According to a recent report from ING, technology helps food manufacturers produce more efficiently for a growing world population. There are 7.5 billion people in the world right now and that means a higher demand for food each year. By using tech to improve processing and packaging, it can improve the shelf life and safety of food. According to Nicole Martin writing for www.forbes.com these are the machines to take note of.

Robotics and Machines

Robotic machines can help to eliminate safety issues for the more dangerous jobs in the food industry. In 2016, a tech company rolled out a program for butchery. By using robots to cut the more difficult of the meats, they can save many work injuries. This is just one of the many ways technology can improve the industry.

3D Printing

In the past few years, 3D printing has really taken off across many industries and the food industry is one of them. There have been several applications of 3D printing food from NASA printing a pizza to creating soft foods for those who cannot chew hard food to consume. It opens the door for innovation being able to create many things that we were unable to before while also being able to help with food sustainability. There are many ways 3D printing is shaking up the industry.

Drones

Precision agriculture is a major player when it comes to how technology can make a difference. It is the use of GPS tracking systems and satellite imagery to monitor crop yields, soil levels, and weather patterns to increase efficiency on the farm. Not only can they see all that is happening across the fields, but they can also use analysis from the findings to test the soil and the health of the crops.

Packaging and Waste

One of the biggest concerns for consumers right now is having healthy and sustainable goods. Consumers pay attention to labels and harmful ingredients, especially with social media, there is not much that companies can get away with anymore. Many companies use technology to help them “go green.” By using robotics and digitizing, companies in the food industry are able to find alternatives to plastics and other harmful packaging to the environment.

Consumers are also looking for where companies are sourcing their products and how they are handling their waste. Currently, 40% of America’s food is thrown away each year. With the help of technology, there are strides being taken to reduce that number and utilize the extra food.

One app, Copia uses its extensive food waste reduction dashboard to connect businesses with surplus food to local shelters, after-school programs, and other nonprofit organizations. Copia’s analytic software manages and tracks their surplus to save money and reduce their overall food waste.

Technology is constantly evolving to make our lives easier so, it is vital to keep up to date with the latest F&B technologies to help grow your business in efficient ways

