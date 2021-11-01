Fairtrade’s 6th international exhibition in Lagos highlights innovation, sustainable packaging

Discourse on innovation, financing, sustainable packaging and cold chain topped discussions at the 6th annual Nigeria agrofood & plastprintpack international exhibition & conference, which organizers pride as one of the first trade fairs in Nigeria since the coronavirus pandemic.

Organised by the German trade show specialists, fair-trade, the event from 26 to 28 October 2021 at the Landmark Centre in Lagos, was the 6th edition, bringing global technology leaders from 12 countries.

Exhibitors showcased adapted technologies and solutions for the Nigerian and West African market in the fields of agriculture, food and beverage processing, ingredients, plastics, printing and packaging.

Highpoints of the event included panel sessions organised by fairtrade in cooperation with AHK Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Nigeria, and with OTACCWA, the Organization for Technology Advancement of Cold Chain in West Africa. Experts discussed topics of concern to professionals ranging from “Scaling funding for innovation in agri-food processing, packaging and prints industries”, “Sustainable packaging in Nigeria – Growth drivers, trends, and business opportunities” to “Driving plastic recycling towards a circular economy” and many other topics covering the Cold Chain.

Paul Maerz, managing director, fairtrade Messe, explained that the main purpose of the event is to create a platform with a strong collaborative community so exhibitors from around the globe and trade visitors from all over Nigeria and neighbouring countries can again talk to each other, tackle projects and work together which was achieved eventually.

“We at fairtrade have been preparing this edition with great commitment. We are very proud that our exhibitor community represents a wide spectrum of the entire value chain. This year edition featured exhibitors from 12 countries, namely from Belgium, Egypt, France, India, Italy, Germany, Nigeria, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Turkey and the USA”, Paul said.