Eyitayo Jegede heads PDP Lagos, Osun reconciliation committee

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday Constituted a Special Reconciliation Committee for Lagos and Osun States, headed by Eyitayo Jagede, a former governorship candidate of the party.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, announced this on Thursday in a statement made available to Journalists.

He disclosed that “ the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a Special Reconciliation Committee (SRC) to address certain issues in both Lagos and Osun States chapters of our Party.”

Read also: 2023: PDP group backs Oyo SUBEB chairman’s senatorial ambition

The statement said the Reconciliation Committee is charged with the responsibility of reconciling all our various stakeholders including aspirants in the just concluded State Congress and Governorship Primary Election respectively in Lagos and Osun States.

Other members of the committee include Mutiat Ladoja, Monsuru Olakukoyi, Kunmi Mustapha and Tolagbe Animasahun.

The committee also has Awila Banigo, Olusola Soledolu and Abimbola Balogun,

Kayode Adaramodu and Adegbite Adedamola were appointed as Secretary and Administrative Secretary, respectively.

The PDP charged all stakeholders and teeming members of the Party in both states to remain focused and continue to present a common front for the task ahead.