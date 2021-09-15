ExxonMobil remitted over N67.5bn to NDDC, says official

Mobil Producing Nigeria (MPN), a subsidiary of ExxonMobil and operator of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC/MPN) Joint Venture says it remitted over N67. 5 billion to the coffers of the Niger Delta Development Commission from its inception in 2021 till date.

Ogechukwu Udeagha, manager – media and communications of the company stated this during an interaction with journalists in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital.

Our affiliate companies’ total statutory contributions since 2001 to operated venture affiliates to June 2020 to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is N67.5 billion,’’ Udeagha said.

He also disclosed that the company contributed over $130 billion dollars in revenue to the Federal Government saying the amount comprised direct taxes and royalties, plus the NNPC share of profits from ExxonMobil affiliates operated ventures in the country.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), he said the company has set aside N600 for the building of an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Eket, one of the host communities close to its operational base in Ibeno local government area of the state adding that the project was ongoing.

“70 percent of our staff live and work in the state and we pay about N7 billion to the state government through Pay As You Earn (PAYE) monthly and of course the 13 percent derivation,’’ he said.

Stressing the importance of collaboration with the state government, he said the company is making an impact in the state’s economy adding that it is important that the cordial relationship among them should continue.

On the allegation that the company had sacked its contract workers, Udeagha said the company has no business with third parties adding that “we keep our obligations to our contractors and by law, we cannot sack them because they are not our staff members, they are not under our purview,’’ he said.