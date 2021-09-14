PIA: Petroleum Ministry to review SERVICOM Charter

The Ministry of Petroleum Resources (MPR) has disclosed that it will review its SERVICOM charter in line with the Petroleum Industry Act.

Nasir Sani Gwarzo, permanent secretary of the MPR made the disclosure on Monday during an advocacy visit by the leadership of SERVICOM led by Nnenna Akajemeli the national coordinator.

He said the decision is in furtherance of the actualisation of its mandate of ensuring the provision of quality service to the people.

The ministry in a statement on Tuesday by Enefaa Bob-Manuel, deputy director (Information) stated that the permanent secretary said he looked forward to working with SERVICOM to effect the charter review.

He also assured of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources’ participation in the upcoming SERVICOM capacity building workshop scheduled to hold in Enugu State, stressing that SERVICOM is a very good program that was well conceptualized, conceived, packaged, and delivered.

“The permanent secretary noted that petroleum was crucial and affects the country in many ways. It, therefore, behooves the Ministry of Petroleum Resources to continue to deliver quality services in a transparent way so that citizens for whom allegiance was pledged would continue to benefit from the works of the Ministry,” the spokesperson said.

Nnenna Akajemeli, SERVICOM national coordinator in her presentation, stated that the quality of governance would be determined by the quality of services rendered.

“Government is all about the people. It was for this reason that Ministries, Departments, and Agencies were established with the mandate to deliver services that touch the lives of the people through citizens-focused services,” she said.

Akajemeli stated that the public service in Nigeria had been undergoing a lot of reforms, in a bid to improve the system and ensure quality service delivery and advocated for an improvement in the capacity, effectiveness, and efficiency of the people who serve so that they can deliver efficient services to the citizenry.