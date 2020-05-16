ExxonMobil donates medical Vehicles to Support Nigeria’s COVID-19 Response

Mobil Producing Nigeria, an ExxonMobil affiliate and operator of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation/Mobil Producing a Nigeria Joint Venture, has announced a donation of two ambulances, 20 additional vehicles and medical supplies to various state governments and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to assist in the country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Akwa Ibom State Government is receiving two ambulances for emergency cases and 15 other vehicles, while Rivers State is receiving five vehicles.

Medical supplies, including World Health Organization-certified COVID-19 test kits, sample collection kits and hospital beds valued at more than N90 million, are to be distributed to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, as well as Akwa Ibom and Rivers states, the company said in a release.

“We are actively working with our partner, the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation and other stakeholders on ways to assist in halting the spread of the virus,” said Paul McGrath, chairman and managing director of ExxonMobil companies in Nigeria.

McGrath said that the NNPC/MPN JV’s efforts were being guided by government agencies’ advice with regard to specific requirements and determining the areas of greatest need.

“Supporting Nigeria’s fight against COVID-19 requires a broad, collective effort that should follow the guidelines established by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, as well as the state and federal governments.”

He noted the company’s donations are part of an oil and gas industry effort coordinated by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation to provide medical supplies, deploy additional equipment and to support medical infrastructure and in-patient treatment.