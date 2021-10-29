Express View Estate: BAM Properties, FHA partner on residential project

BAM Projects & Properties has partnered Federal Housing Authority (FHN) to build a state-of-the-art residential project, Express View Estate.

The partnership is expected to not only actualize the dreams of every Nigerian but also give them an opportunity to own a state-of-the-art residential property in a serene environment with ultra-modern facilities and access to the commercial parts of the city at affordable prices.

This partnership has birthed a residential project in Abuja called ‘Express View Estate’ which is located off Umar Yar’Adua Expressway, Abuja.

The housing project comprises three-bedroom terrace duplexes plus maid quarters as well as three-bedroom apartments, all in the best modern standards.

Read also: Buhari approves new structure for Federal Housing Authority

BAM Projects & Properties is a real estate investment company based in Abuja.

The company has developed a number of residential and non-residential properties in several areas in the Abuja metropolis.

In addition, the company is committed to the mandate of making the Nigerian dream a reality by creating affordable, appealing, and environmentally sustainable living conditions for Nigerians Nigerians.

Recently, the Express View Estate project was inspected by Gbenga Bareehu Ashafa, the MD/CEO, Federal Housing Authority (FHA), and Hayatudden Auwal the MD, FHA Mortgage bank, along with other members of their teams.

They were received and taken on a tour of the project site by Alhassan Abdulmumin, BAM Projects & Properties Director of Operations, accompanied by other members of the BAM team.

The inspection served as the perfect opportunity for BAM to update its partners on the progress of the ongoing Express View Estate project.

Ashafa said, “It is heart-warming to see an indigenous real estate company like BAM Projects & Properties driven by young professionals who are creative, passionate, and innovative.”

He commended the company by adding “BAM Project & Properties is one of the few real estate companies that are improving the socio-economic standards in Nigeria by employing qualified indigenous construction experts to work on its projects ultimately impacting the workers positively by providing a means of income and providing avenues for gaining valuable experience and growth within their chosen fields”.

Alhassan Abdulmumin, the director of Operations for BAM, reinstated the commitment of the company to continue to maintain high real estate and construction industry standards while being intentional about engaging indigenous construction experts to work on its projects.

What further sets BAM properties and this partnership apart is the inclusion of women in the workforce as female workers contribute a significant percentage of workers employed on all projects. This inclusion is a testament to the forward-thinking structure of the company.