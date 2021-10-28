Buhari approves new structure for Federal Housing Authority

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday approved the reorganisation of the management of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) for effective service delivery.

According to the director of Press and Public Relations for the ministry of works and housing, Boade Akinola, the Objective of the new structure of the Authority is to enhance the implementation of the maintenance of FHA estates across the country.

The Authority which is a wholly-owned agency of the Federal Government was established to promote housing delivery in sustainable settlements through partnerships and end-user driven initiatives, as a catalyst for socio-economic development in Nigeria.

Following President Buhari’s approval for a new structure, the Authority now have new departments including Estates services, Housing Finance and Accounts, Management Services, Project Implementation, Research & Innovation.

“This will generate new businesses and jobs in the construction industry in pursuance of the Federal Public Assets Maintenance policy approved by the Federal Executive Council.

“The expansion of the Management of the Authority will bring a lot of advantages which include attraction of new investments in the construction of new estates across the country and generation of new jobs and business, in line with Mr. President’s promise of taking One Hundred Million Nigerians out of poverty,” he said.