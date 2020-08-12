Export promotion council urges exporters to pay attention to value addition to create jobs

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has advised newly registered exporters in Nigeria to pay attention to value addition, especially on agro-based products, to create jobs locally.

Olusegun Awolowo, executive director/chief executive officer, NEPC, gave the advice, Tuesday, in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State, at an export round table with newly registered exporters, organised by the council’s Aba office.

The NEPC boss encouraged the intended exporters to start small, noting that there is market for quality products all over the world.

Represented at the forum by Roslyn Ekanem, an assistant director and trade promotions advisor, Aba office of NEPC, Awolowo urged them to take a step, stressing that no market is saturated.

“Going by the testimonies of established exporters, it is time for them to make a move”.

On his experiences from the clinic, he observed that people are excited, people are eager to do something, but they don’t know how to go about it.

“For instance, the man, who was talking about how to get a contact abroad, we have given him some encouragement that would make him take a step.

“The lady, who said she is been frustrated by NAFDAC, we have encouraged her not to relent, but to try again and again. NEPC is eager to help people to export. We cannot ask you to give us money to do something for you. There is no need to be afraid, she should go back to NAFDAC.

“The encouragement is that people should step out, not minding the challenges, they would overcome it”.

Amobi Nwanagu, president, Pride of Abia Production, shoemakers, observed that Nigeria will soon become a global centre for sourcing of footwear.

He advised those into shoemaking and dressmaking to be ready, as the industry would witness boom, bigger than crude oil.

According to him, Nigeria made shoes, are selling well abroad, at the moment.

He however encouraged producers to package their products well for export.

“It is good to export, because that is the only thing that can keep our economy going. We know that Government is actually supporting export, because it wants to diversify from crude oil to non-oil products. I encourage every producer to key into export business to grow our economy.

“It is not easy at the beginning, but you have to be determined. Packaging is important. Whatever you are producing, ensure that you package it properly, to meet the standard quality of the importing country. If you don’t package properly it won’t be accepted, even in the local market”, he stated.

Ngozi Nwokenna, business development/export manager, Cent Jumbo Oboh Resources Nigeria Limited, advised entrepreneurs to be determined, which according to her, is the first step to a successful export trade.

“I will also advice them to work closely with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, because they have varieties of platforms to help exporters to succeed”.

This is as she also urged the newly registered exporters to endeavour to attend workshops and seminars of NEPC, so as to learn more from the experiences of already established exporters.

Ukachi Nwaojigba, head, trade and information, NEPC, Aba office, while delivering a paper titled “Understanding export business”, explained that the forum was put together to rob minds with the newly registered exporters, to share their experiences and challenges, as well as enable them to learn from established exporters.

She urged the newly registered exporters to ensure that they understand why they are going into export business, know their products and where to source products.