Despite challenges facing the economy occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and the oil price crash, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) under the leadership of Segun Awolowo, its CEO, has succeeded in sustaining exports. This it has done with the commissioning of a British Airways Cargo through Free On Board Global Logistics Limited, a freight…

Already a member? Login! Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 2 Months SUBSCRIBE