EXPLAINER: Why Ukraine is popular destination for Nigerian students

The ongoing war in Ukraine, the second largest county in Europe after Russia, has put Ukrainians and foreigners living in the country, including Nigerians, in a state of fear, panic and confusion.

The bulk of Nigerians living in Ukraine are students. According to Ukraine’s ministry of education and science, Morocco, Nigeria, and Egypt are the top three on the list of countries whose students are studying in Ukraine, with 8,000, 4,000 and 3,500 students respectively. The three countries made up nearly 20 percent of all foreign students in Ukraine as at 2020.

Other countries where many Nigerian students are studying include the United States of America (13,762) and the United Kingdom (13,020) as at 2019/2020 academic year, according to data collated from the US Institute of International Education and the UK Higher Education Statistics Agency.

“Nigerians represent one of the numerous groups of all foreign students studying in Ukraine. All these students have chosen Ukraine not by coincidence. But the fact, there are a few weighty reasons behind this choice,” StudyinUkraine.SITE, a Ukraine-based legal company, said on its website.

Here are the top reasons why Nigerian students are studying in Ukraine.

One of the cheapest countries to live in

According to a report by the Sydney-based Ceoworld magazine, Ukraine is one of the most affordable countries in the world in terms of living costs.

It is ranked 107th out of 132 most expensive countries in the world in 2020, cheaper than Australia, the US, Canada, and the UK, which ranked 16th, 20th, 24th, and 27th respectively.

Courses are globally recognised by international bodies (WHO, UNESCO, European Council, etc.)

The courses that are offered by the colleges and universities in Ukraine are well recognised all over the world, especially for medical science and engineering courses. Its higher institutions offer a full range of graduate, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in a variety of majors.

“Statistics shows that a great majority of Nigerian students choose medical, aviation, economic and technical or engineering universities are of a high standard with big structures and very qualified teachers,” StudyinUkraine.SITE said.

Cheap tuition fee for Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)

MBBS in Ukraine is said to be the cheapest when compared with top countries to study in.

Data from StudyinUkraine.SITE show that tuition fees for MBBS range from $4,000 to $5,000 per year in Ukraine; $15,000 to $60,000 in the UK; $15,000 to $75,000 in the US; $20,000 to $90,000 in Canada; and $25,000 to $75,000 in Australia.

In Nigeria, the average cost of studying MBBS in private universities is estimated at $7,000-$8,000 per year.

No eligibility tests

Usually, to gain admission to study in other countries, external exams are required. But for Ukraine, there is no need for such as any student who has a Secondary School Certificate and Masters and Ph.D. as well as university transcript result can apply to study there.

English language as a medium of instruction

International students are given the option to choose their medium of instruction from English, Ukrainian and Russian.

For most countries, including Nigeria, English is the main language. So, the students take all their courses in English in the universities.

Chances of gaining a European residency is high

Earning a degree from any university in Ukraine gives you the opportunity to be able to settle in any European country, such as France, Italy or Spain.

Travel discount

International students enjoy approximately 50 percent discount on travel.