Experts urge entrepreneurs to build resilient

Experts across various fields of business enterprise who graced the 2023 Business Operation Sales Strategy (BOSS) Summit held recently in Abuja have encouraged entrepreneurs to build resilient and multinational enterprises.

Othman Abdulrasheed, the convener and business consultant, in his speech at the summit, said the BOSS Summit is a solution-driven experience aimed at challenging participants to build resilient, profitable, billion-naira enterprises in any economic terrain.

He implored all business owners and participants to go out and dominate their respective markets in the country.

Abdulrasheed who is a member of the Forbes Coaches Council, revealed that the participants were immersed in wisdom from six keynote speakers and engaged with six panelists to understand the conference theme: “Navigating Business Resilience: Thriving Amidst Economic Shifts.”

The high point of the BOSS Summit 2023 was the grand unveiling of “Accolades”—the Resilience Award bestowed upon BOSS mastermind members and the 10x Business Revenue Growth recognition presented to BLC community members.

He disclosed that the summit was held at NAF Conference Centre, Jabi Abuja and attracted over 120 participants from different parts of the country.

Besides, the convener and strategy coach disclosed that these prestigious honors were to celebrate businesses that achieved an extraordinary revenue surge, surpassing a remarkable tenfold growth within a single year.

“The Resilience Award specifically acknowledged business owners who demonstrated exceptional dedication, implementing strategic approaches and persevering against the odds.

Notably, these resilient entrepreneurs are part of the BOSS Mastermind, an exclusive community curated for business owners committed to growth and guided by coaching from the esteemed Othman Abdulrasheed, a distinguished member of the Forbes Coaches Council,” he noted.

In addition, he explained that the summit provided solutions such as a mind shift and mental model needed to grow a business that makes over a billion naira.

It also offered strategies for building a community around a business and inspiring loyal customers as well as how to use social media to make sales and grow their business.

Speaking on core areas touched by the speakers he listed them to include, how to inspire loyalty in staff and get them to push a business forward, how to build a business that can run on autopilot and be profitable, how to respond to market changes such as prices and regulations and keep the business thriving.

Some of the participants gave feedback as to how beneficial and timely the summit was to them.

“Today was an eye-opening experience for me. Entrepreneurship takes a lot of effort and network to grow. I’ve learnt so much more than I ever thought possible about business in one day.”

Some of the key speakers who graced the event include Ezekiel Solesi, who spoke on “Mind Mastery, Unlocking Billion Naira Business Potential,” Sam Obafemi spoke on “The Power of Membership Models and Community Engagement,” while Maryam Ahmed, spoke on “Navigating Entrepreneurial Challenge for Small Businesses,” and Angela Ajala, “Building Efficient Systems For Long Term Business Success” and Hauwa Indimi- Yaradua, “Social Media Mastery.”