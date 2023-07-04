Experts seek independent investigation over JAMB’s result forgery

Experts have called for an independent investigation into the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) alleged result falsification by Ejikeme Mmesoma from Anambra State, who emerged top scorer in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Oby Ezekwesili, a former minister for education reacting to this, has called for an independent investigation to unearth all facts about the saga.

“This saga between Mmesoma Ejike and JAMB requires an independent tech investigation to unearth all facts.

Listening to her in this video, it is reasonable to request a forensic –investigation to help reveal what happened. I have reached the JAMB registrar,” she tweeted on her Twitter handle.

Ezekwesili reiterated that an independent investigation would turn what she termed a curious episode into a learning opportunity for JAMB and everyone, especially students.

“I frankly see no downsides in asking a team of independent technology folks to investigate and publicly share their findings. Let us do it,” she requested.

In the same vein, Cornel Osigwe, head of corporate communications at Innoson Group, has called for an investigation into the allegations of certificate forgery against Mmesoma who was alleged to have paraded herself as the top scorer of the 2023 UTME.

In his reaction to the alleged forgery, he said that Mmesoma Ejikeme does not have the brain to forge results.

Osigwe in a post via his official Twitter handle, @cornelosigwe said, “The girl I met doesn’t have the brain and capacity to manipulate her result. There is more to this story. A proper investigation needs to be done. Abeg let the poor breath.

“That girl was one of the most brilliant in her school, according to the principal, her parents couldn’t even afford to pay for her WAEC and NECO examinations. What advantage will it offer her to manipulate her JAMB score? Let the poor breathe pls.”

Mmesoma was alleged by JAMB to have inflated her mark from 249 to 362 to emerge as the overall best. The tertiary institution’s entrance examination board has disclosed its readiness to prosecute the candidate for misleading the public.

However, Mmesoma, the alleged candidate has in a video denied any allegation of falsification of her 2023 UTME result. She displayed what she claimed was printed from the JAMB portal.

She explained that when the code on the sheet was scratched it was discovered it has another person’s name which she could not have been able to insert on her own.

Besides, she pointed out that the case was taken to the Department of State Services (DSS) who after questioning her promised to investigate the matter before they could arrive at any conclusion.

But before the DSS could complete their exercise, JAMB had already published that she forged her result.

The question now is why the examination body decided to publish that the candidate who is still a suspect committed the crime without waiting for the DSS to come out with their findings, Nigerians asked.

JAMB in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday, July 2, 2023, noted that Ejike manually inflated her UTME result from 249 to 362 and used her inflated score to attract N3 million scholarship from Innoson Motors, and was set to be awarded by the Anambra State government before she was exposed.

Meanwhile, JAMB has yet to respond to BusinessDay’s calls and messages for clarification.