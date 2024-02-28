Experts outline ways to address healthcare challenges in Nigeria

Stakeholders in Nigeria’s healthcare sector have outlined ways to improve and address challenges facing Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

The experts disclosed this while speaking at a healthcare section organised by StanbicIBTC, pointing to rising cost, shortage of healthcare professionals, quality of care and transparency in practices, access to finance and healthcare services, deteriorating medical Infrastructure, among others as the major challenges facing the healthcare system.

Clare Omatseye, chief executive officer, JNC International Limited, said there is a critical need for strategic partnership and collaboration to improve and transform the country’s healthcare sector.

“Collaboration is a fundamental element for transformation of any sector including healthcare. Strategic partnership has become the cornerstone for the development of healthcare in Nigeria. Private and public partnership have been built over the years and we can recognise the importance in resolving key health issues ranging from communicable to non-communicable diseases and further to pandemic as with COVID-19,” she said.

Omatseye added that the banking industry, pharmaceuticals, technical and financial donors, among others, are major stakeholders that need to be considered for the development of the Nigerian healthcare sector.

The CEO also disclosed that leveraging technology in services, improving hospital management services, having enabling legislative and regulatory programmes, innovative funding, incentives and mandatory healthcare insurance remains a strategic area that can be implemented for the transformation of service delivery.

Demola Sogunle, CEO, StanbicIBTC Bank, speaking on the topic, ‘The Business of Healthcare: challenges and opportunities’, said it aspires to shed light on how tailored solutions can further support the improvement and development of the Nigerian healthcare system.

“In the spirit of driving Nigeria’s growth, Stanbic IBTC Bank has continued to avail credit to healthcare entities, thereby supporting hospitals, pharmaceutical firms, HMOs, and diagnostics centers nationwide. We are very passionate about wellness in the communities we serve, and we throw our weight behind the health sector in Nigeria.

“We are confident that technology and financing innovation can improve healthcare access, even in the face of macro challenges. We are committed to supporting your visions. Together, let us advance Nigeria’s journey to universal health coverage, improve standards of living, as well as reduce outbound expenditures that arise from medical tourism, as we unearth opportunities for collaboration and strengthen the healthcare value chain for sustainable progress,” he said.