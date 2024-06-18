Experts harp on early cancer screening for successful treatment

Medical experts have encouraged the public, especially women and girls to engage in regular screening for early detection and successful treatment of cervical cancer.

They made the call during a Zoom meeting organised by AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Nigeria and partners, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The meeting had as its theme “Understanding cervical cancer and its intersection with HIV.”

Read also: NSIA-LUTH Cancer Centre to establish nuclear medicine by 2025

The partners include the John Hopkins Programme for International Education in Gynecology and Obstetrics (JHPIEGO), the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), the Institute of Human Virology, Nigeria (IHVN) and GirlsAct.

George Ikaraoha, the JHPIEGO advisor on Pre Exposure Prophylaxis (PREP) and Cervical Cancer Prevention Programme (CECAP), explained that cervical Cancer was a malignant tumour of the lower-most part of the uterus.

He added that cervical cancer could be prevented and treated if detected early.

Ikaraoha identified Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Infection, early sexual activity and multiple sexual partners, smoking and immune system deficiency as factors that contributed to cervical cancer.

Ikaraoha also identified long-term use of oral contraceptives, having many children, poverty, poor access to healthcare services, as well as information amid cultural beliefs as other factors.

He, therefore, encouraged regular screening as crucial for the detection and treatment of precancerous conditions before they developed into cervical cancer.

“By understanding the risk factors and adhering to recommended screening schedules, women can significantly reduce their risk of developing cervical cancer and improve their chances of successful treatment, if cancer does occur,” he said.

Omoseke Bamijoko, an Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) nurse with AHF, also stressed the need for early diagnosis, which she explained would enable experts to detect and treat cancer successfully.

She said: “Women living with HIV are more prone to cervical cancer and as such should go for screening every three years while others can be screened every five years.

“Also, the public should desist from stigmatising people to enable them to access health care.”

Read also: Cross River introduces human papilloma virus vaccine against cervical cancer

She urged girls and women to seek health professionals when they observe unusual bleeding, an increase in foul-smelling vaginal discharge, and persistent pain in the back and leg or pelvic.

Others, she said are weight loss, fatigue and loss of appetite, vaginal discomfort, and swelling in the legs, among others.

Lois Maji, a programme officer with IHVN, advised young girls to take advantage of the Federal Government’s free programme on HPV screening and vaccines to protect themselves against cervical cancer.

She noted that early detection would not only reduce the burden of cervical cancer in Nigeria but also prevent genital warts and other genital growths in women and girls.