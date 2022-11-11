Experts harp on constitutional role for traditional rulers to tackle insecurity

The need for government to fashion out constitutional roles for traditional rulers to assist tackle insecurity challenges in the country has been emphasised.

Speakers at a colloquium organised to mark the 27th year on the throne by the Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari stated this on Thursday saying it will go a long way in addressing challenges bedevilling the country.

The event was organised by the Kwara State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in collaboration with the Ilorin Emirate Council, the speakers including academia, jurists and technocrats, also said the roles of the monarch in maintaining security in their domains should be further enhanced.

Speakers at the event included; Ibrahim Jawondo, Yusuf Sagaya, a retired security chief, Aliyu Otta-Othman, Justice Salihu Mohammed and Ahmed Abdullateef, Kwara NUJ chairman.

The Emir was represented at the event by the most senior high chief in Ilorin Emirate, the Balogun Gambari of Ilorin, Aliyu Adebayo.

The guest lecturer, Ibrahim Jawondo, a professor of History, University of Ilorin said that traditional rulers should be meaningfully involved in the act of governance.

“Experiences have shown that involvement of traditional rulers in act of governance will go a long way in solving some teething problems in Nigeria. Thus, it will be better if constitutional roles are fashioned out for traditional rulers rather than the fire-fighting and adhoc engagements given to them,” Jawondo said.

The university don noted that honorary titleholders should seek deeper meaning of the responsibilities of the titles conferred on them and act most appropriately, adding that the step would help the traditional rulers the more in administrating their domains.

“The hereditary rulers need to do more in their supervisory roles at their territories to curb social vices, which continue to be on the increase on daily basis. Greed resulting into injustice should be shunned to regain their lost glories. Kudus to the Emir who ruled that they must stay at their various posts”, he said.