Experts advocate information as key to bridging digital gender gaps in workplace

Experts have pitched awareness creation and information sharing in tackling the gender-based digital disparity in the workplace.

According to a research study by Millennial Women in Workplace, females in the workplace are either lacking in digital skills or are yet to fully embrace them. In terms of digital competence, it was discovered that only 23 percent of females in workplaces are competent.

Nduneche Ezurike, the group head of strategic brand management and communication of Polaris Bank Ltd, speaking at the Employee Marketplace 2022 tagged, “Millennial Women in the Workplace: Building Career Resilience Post Pandemic, held at the Bankers House, 19 Adeola Hopewell Street, Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday, March 24, disclosed that study has proven that the male folks are more apt to digital skills than the millennial woman.

“From the total respondents, 41percent believe women are good at managing teams and relationships and (29percent female and 11percent male). Stronger work ethic (24percent) and on the job competency (23percent) were also noted by the population.

“The low turnout for digital skills (4percent male and 6percent female) indicates that Millennial Women in the Workplace either lack digital skills or are yet to fully embrace them. This result is also mirrored within the Millennial demographic, with 32percent of female millennials indicating that women are good at managing teams and relationships,” Ezuruike stated.

According to Ezurike, who is also the convener of the event, the research study moreover stated that as digital transformation continues to define the nature and future of work, digital gender gaps can exacerbate other imbalances in the workplace; hence, limiting opportunities for recognition, contribution, and reward in the workplace. Millennial women seeking to lead must ensure to be both emotionally intelligent and digitally smart.

Chizor Malize, the managing director/chief executive officer of Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC), a panellist stated that a fact remains that there is a greater number of women coming into the workplace. However, she decried the fact that many of them are not retained.

Malize acknowledged that there is disparity in digital skills acquisition among the gender groups in the workplace for obvious reasons.

“Men are more curious and inquisitive by nature, while women are amenable, built to nurture, train and grow. There is disparity in terms of proper understanding and usage no doubt. In today’s reality where digital, technology and digital reality is facing all of us, there is no other way than to embrace it, live it, use it and optimise it,” she said.

She however urged the millennial woman in the workplace to have vision which according to her is key for her in getting up the scale of employment.

For Abosede George-Ogan, one of the panellists, there is a great need to put to end the idea of excluding the female gender from the political terrain of the country where policies are made and major issues are decided.

“Political exclusion leads to economic exclusion and career exclusion. Corporate organisations must become agents of change,” she said.

Nkechi Ali-Balogun from the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) called on women to redesign their stories and narratives.

She reiterated that it is wrong for a woman in the workplace to hide under pregnancy or weaker sex syndrome not to do her duties in the workplace.