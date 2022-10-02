Expert urges publishing firms to partner authors for profit maximisation

Richard Okere, the creative director of Prolaunch Synergy, a book publishing and marketing company has advocated that for the publishing industry to grow, they should be more involved in making the journey a profitable one for authors.

Okere said that so many Nigerian authors are struggling, as they do not have the time or know-how to put their thoughts together into a book, grow an influential brand and leverage on it to market a book.

Hence, he called on publishing companies to help authors to bear more load and make the journey easier. And when this is the case, the industry will evolve and grow faster.

According to the serial entrepreneur, “African authors for too long have played catch up to the rest of the world and struggled to build a profitable publishing career and business. As a book publishing company based in Abuja, Nigeria, our vision is not just to produce books of international quality, but to provide book marketing and brand building opportunities for our authors to thrive.

“We are building a book publishing process that is second to none in Africa; giving African authors the fulfillment that comes with having their stories in a book and seeing it transform lives around the world. We want African authors to receive more global appeal for their craft; to be better recognised for the platforms they’ve built and the value they’ve given.”

He stressed that another major problem is marketing and distribution, hence since it started off as a book marketing company, it has put systems in place to help authors launch and market their book.

Read also: Sahara Foundation honours entrepreneurs at SIPA

Prolaunch Synergy publishes all kinds of books including fiction, fitness, memoirs, business, parenting, health, self-help, religion and novels. Its target audience is anybody who has a story to tell or a message to sell including pastors, coaches, politicians, fiction writers, novelists, speakers and lawyers.

Okere , who is a certified neuro-linguistic programming practitioner from The Academy Of Applied Psychology in Scotland, also serves as lead consultant at Eagleforts Integrated Resources, and co-founder of ProAssistants247, a virtual assisting agency.

In the last seven years, the business development and marketing strategist has helped over 10,000 entrepreneurs launch and grow their businesses online through his coaching academy, webinar, books, and webinars.