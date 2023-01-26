Expert applauds Ekiti business-friendly environment as Oyebanji marks 100 days

As Governor of Ekiti state, Abiodun Oyebanji marks his first 100 days in office, an expert has applauded him for his relentless support for businesses operating in the state.

“We are immensely grateful for the partnership of the Oyebanji administration, which has contributed significantly to the success that all of our business entities in Ekiti State have achieved,” Niyi John Olajide, chairman of Agbeywa Farms, said while congratulating the governor.

“We are beneficiaries of the consistent support Governor Oyebanji has given the private sector in the state, in line with his vision of achieving shared prosperity for all stakeholders,” he said.

Agbeyewa Farms, one of Olajide’s investments in Ekiti state, is set to cultivate 5,000 hectares of land in the state which will employ thousands of local workers in Ekiti state.

Since November 2022, more than 100 hectares of farmland have been cleared and planted, resulting in the employment of almost 300 workers, most of whom are residents of Ekiti state.

Olajide who also oversees Glocient Hospitalities, concessioner for Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort, thanked Oyebanji for his intervention in ensuring the restoration of power to Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort after so many years, which is one of the factors that resulted in the successful revamp of the flagship tourism asset in the state.

Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort, which has been operated by Olajide’s Glocient Hospitalities since late last year, is fast becoming a tourist destination of choice for visitors within and outside the country due to the extensive world-class resort structure implemented under Glocient’s management.

Oyebanji was elected governor of Ekiti state in June 2022 and was sworn in in October with a transition ceremony during which Olajide delivered the keynote address at the inaugural lecture.

Since his assumption into office in October 2022, Oyebanji has held numerous meetings with private investors in Ekiti state while fostering public-private partnerships across industries.

He spent most of his Christmas holidays at the Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort as an active show of support for local tourism in the state. The governor had stated that he will be the number one ambassador for the resort.