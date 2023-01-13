Deep seaport to make Badagry next economic hub, Sanwo-Olu

After the festive holidays, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State returned to the campaign trail with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, assuring that the planned deep seaport in Badagry will make the area the economic hub.

At the political event, the Badagry residents had the opportunity to show their appreciation for the Federal Government’s approval of the construction of Badagry Deep Seaport – the effort that the governor personally led.

Sanwo-Olu said the APC-led government, in the last three and half years, had accorded priority to Babagry Division in infrastructure renewal and physical development, given the proximity of the area to the international trade border.

Sanwo-Olu also said that the ongoing construction work of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway had progressed steadily, noting that the project had moved beyond difficult terrains, especially in Okokomaiko where vehicular flyovers were being completed.

Sanwo-Olu said the design of the Lagos-Badagry road project had been reviewed to accommodate the proposed rail network along the axis. He assured residents that work would soon begin on the construction of Badagry Deep Seaport, which he added, would further catalyse economic growth on the axis.

“Today, we have returned to Awori settlement in the Lagos West Senatorial District to render an account of development activities we have brought to this area and use the opportunity to seek your support for APC in the coming presidential election and State Governorship election. Our party is fulfilling its promises and we’re ready to do more for our people on this corridor. We have visible evidence to support our achievements.

“In the last three and half years, we have delivered many projects in the Badagry Division, including a Mother and Child Hospital (MCC) and inner road projects in Badagry; the general hospital we are currently building in Ojo has progressed and we will be completing the project soon. Before we came in, there was only one university in this area. Now, residents can boast of two well-funded universities, which resulted from the upgrade of the Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education to a full-fledged University of Education.

“We have also delivered housing schemes in Badagry, just as we have accorded priority to the completion of Lagos-Badagry Expressway. This project is at the heart of our efforts to lessen the pain of transiting along the corridor,” and urged the people of the division to vote for the APC candidates in the February and March 2023 elections.