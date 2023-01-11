Gridlock on Lagos-Ibadan expressway over fire outbreak

A car was gutted on Wednesday on the Long Bridge of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, triggering traffic gridlock as motorists were spooked.

An eyewitness told BusinessDay that motorists were turning back as a result of thick smoke on the bridge.

Gidi Traffic tweeted about the incident this morning, saying “Currently happening on the long bridge into Lagos on Ibadan Lagos Expressway. Likely the car owner had a jerry of fuel in the boot. ”

The fire service was not yet at the scene as of the time of filing this report and traffic congestion was building up on the bridge.

Fuel scarcity began before the festive season and has continued into the new year. Petrol pump prices have risen from the regulated price of N165 per litre to between N250 and N300, depending on filling stations and locations, causing people to buy fuel in large quantities and keep it in vehicles to avoid long queues caused by scarcity.