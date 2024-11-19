Expert advocates rural infrastructure investments for economic development

Philip Akpen, a Professor of History and lecturer at the Faculty of Arts, University of Abuja, has called on the Nigerian government to prioritize rural infrastructure development, describing these areas as untapped economic hubs with immense potential.

Akpen made this assertion during the launch of his two books: Modernising Northern Nigeria: Infrastructure, Rural Facilities and Urban Amenities, 1960–1999 and Infrastructure Facilities and Urban Amenities in Makurdi: North Central Nigeria, 1927–1999, held in Abuja.

Akpen emphasized the transformative impact of developing roads, railways, and other critical facilities in rural areas.

According to him, “Developing infrastructure in rural areas can elevate them to high-profile economic zones,” he said, urging the government to provide increased funding, policy support, and targeted programs to ensure sustainability.

The historian highlighted the need to revisit past infrastructure policies to identify gaps and improve implementation strategies.

“If you revisit what has been done in the past, you will uncover mistakes, identify issues that need attention, and reposition infrastructure programs for greater impact,” he explained.

“The government must create an enabling environment for private businesses. Poor road networks and unreliable electricity hinder transport businesses and other ventures. Adequate funding and sustainable infrastructure are vital for societal progress,” he stated.

The books, according to Akpen, aim to address Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit by analyzing historical policies and programs while offering actionable recommendations.

“Books are vital tools for societal development. Advanced nations thrive on ideas captured in books; through reading and writing, we can advance our society,” he remarked.

Bashir Dalhatu, the Wazirin Dutse and Chairman of the occasion, lauded Akpen’s focus on addressing the infrastructure deficit in Northern Nigeria. He described the books as a timely contribution to regional development discourse.

Representing the Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Aisha Makurdi, Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Professor Madu Amuchi, praised Akpen’s dedication to addressing infrastructure challenges.

Book reviewers, including Professor Patrick Ukase of Prince Abubakar Audu University, described historians as “prophets who look backward to guide the future,” commending Akpen’s resilience in drawing lessons from history to address contemporary issues.

Emmanuel Akubor, the second reviewer, noted the timeliness of Akpen’s works, especially Modernising Northern Nigeria’, which he described as a groundbreaking study of a neglected topic.

Akubor questioned why significant budgetary allocations have failed to bridge Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit, emphasizing the need for a paradigm shift in implementation.

