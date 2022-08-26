Expectations as Medic W/Africa confab returns to transform healthcare industry

Among healthcare industry professionals and and sundry stakeholders, expectations are high as Medic West Africa exhibition and conference returns, after two years break, intent on transforming the industry.

The trade exhibition and conference, adjudged the largest gathering of healthcare professionals, is scheduled for September 7- 9, 2022 at Landmark Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

Informa Markets, the leading global exhibitions organiser, noted in a statement in a Lagos at the weekend that this marks the 9th edition of this gathering of healthcare trade professionals in the region, adding that it will provide an exceptional networking hub for manufacturers, distributors, procurement professionals, dealers, medical professionals, and regulators.

As the leading healthcare trade platform in the West African region, the conference offers a collective platform for healthcare professionals and stakeholders, to explore the latest technological advancements within the industry and participate in leading conversations to advance the sector.

According to the organizers, products and services are to be exhibited and they include state-of-the-art imaging equipment, laboratory and IVD technology, developments in surgery, advances in prosthetics, cost-effective disposables, among others.

It is expected that over 150 exhibiting companies representing 21 countries and 2,700+ healthcare professionals will be in attendance, meaning that the conference will be bringing West Africa’s healthcare community together.

“Our mission is to transform the healthcare infrastructure in the region; the past few years have shown us how much needs to be done in Africa in terms of medical innovation and healthcare technology advancements,” Amogh Wadwalkar, Exhibition Manager, Medic West Africa, said.

He noted that the discussions and conversations to be held at the conference aim to disrupt stereotypes and will explain why stakeholders have a role to play in spearheading the progression of the healthcare industry in the region.

Read also: Innovative strategies to build a competent workforce in African pharmaceutical industry

“It will expose relevant parties to the best equipment, technology, and knowledge for transformational growth,” Wadwalkar said, adding, “as a gathering which hosts hundreds of leading healthcare companies and thousands of healthcare medical professionals annually, Medic West Africa is the best gateway to access the West African healthcare market.”

He assured that the conference will provide unmatched networking opportunities, connecting various agents on the B2B spectrum in one location with the end goal of increasing their market share and transforming the healthcare infrastructure in Nigeria.

“Furthermore, to support the advancement of the healthcare sector in Nigeria through needed investments in a robust laboratory network, we will be launching Medlab – Informa’s distinguished exhibition showcasing innovative products across the medical laboratory industry,” he disclosed.

The Medic West Africa conference will further create platforms for participants to engage in interactive sessions and deliberate on the innovations and opportunities available to the healthcare sector.

Dialogue will focus on leadership and management areas, affecting West African healthcare providers in both the public and private sectors.

The conference is to be supported by numerous trade associations, governmental agencies, and industry partners such as Siemens, DCL Laboratory, Erba Mannheim, Qiagen, GE, Abbott and many more.

The themes of sessions to be hosted include ‘Leveraging disruption in healthcare – opportunities & challenges in technology’ in partnership with the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria.

Others are ‘Human Resource for Healthcare: Building an efficient and resilient workforce’ in partnership with Society For Quality In Healthcare In Nigeria, ‘Consumer-Driven Healthcare Innovations (CDHIs)- Data, Devices and Digital Health Solutions’ in partnership with Healthcare Leadership Academy, amongst others.