Exciting features to know about OLED Laptop

As technology continues to evolve and with the introduction of the ZenBook 13 Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) laptop, Asus has reaffirmed its position as a game changer that is setting the level, breaking it, and giving consumers mind blowing products back-to-back.

Upgrading to an OLED screen laptop means getting a vibrant colour profile and more colour accuracy for work or play. The Asus ZenBook 13 OLED (UX325) has best-in-class colours, low harmful blue light, clearer image at lower brightness, true black for extreme details and ultrafast response time.

Asus OLED panels are able to reproduce colours in a 3D colours volume, which means that it is able to produce colour accuracy no matter how high or low the brightness setting is. This is an advantage for content creators. It is ideal for colour-intensive projects, but also enhances any kind of content, weather you are editing a video, image or doing illustrations on the device.

ASUS ZenBook 13OLED laptop delivers exceptionally detailed and realistic visuals, with a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. This means that the colours reproduced on the display are richer and more vivid.

OLEDs are able to produce true black on screen. Being able to display true black enhances other colours extremely crisp and clear. It is like the difference in the night sky when you view it from the city with loads of light pollution and in the outskirts where you are able to see more stars. It is the same when watching the same video on your OLED screen and your usual LCD screen.

True to its name, the Asus ZenBook 13 OLED has up to 13.3-inch OLED HDR display that supports 1920 x 1080 resolution. It possesses ultrawide colour gamut of 100% DCI-P3, which motion picture industry uses. This means that the laptop provides the most precise colour accuracy at any brightness level. Imagine a world of vibrant colours regardless of the level of brightness of your device.

The display also features a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, which can support up to 400 nits of highlight brightness and 0.0005 nits of deep black brightness, providing creators with a brighter and more detailed viewing experience. In an OLED panel, each individual pixel is a light source that can be switched on or off independently. Imagine a grid of millions of individual light bulbs, each with its own dimmer control.

For comfort, especially eye comfort, the brightness can be reduced without losing the contrast or colour vibrancy, thereby reducing blue-light emission. This means that regardless of the time spent using this laptop, the eyes are still protected.

As with all other Asus ZenBook’s, the unique concentric-circle finish featured on the lid of this laptop presents a surface that is soothing and sophisticated in appearance. The chassis and lids of the ZenBook 13 OLED (UX325) is made of diamond-cut aluminium alloy, which gives it that sophisticated feeling. Impressive!

The ZenBook 13 OLED weighs 1.14 kg. Along with a thin and lightweight design, it features a side profile of 13.9 mm which results in a sleek form factor that’s easy to carry. It is obvious that the days of heavy laptops are over! The ZenBook 13 OLED is available in two colour schemes: Pine Grey and Lilac Mist. Pine grey offers a restrained and calm appearance, while Lilac Mist is bright and light.

Performance & Power

The Asus ZenBook 13 OLED (UX325) is powered by the latest 11th Generation Intel® Core™ processors with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics. Compared with the previous generation of processors, the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors provide better computing performance and can enable FHD gameplay at up to 60 fps with better battery life and mobility than previously possible.

The ultrathin camera module has a four-element lens that produces sharper images and results in lower noise. The embedded advanced infrared (IR) camera features see-in-the-dark capabilities that enable fast, reliable hands-free face login with Windows Hello — even in dim environments.

Typing on Asus ZenBook 13 is smooth and there is no heat of any kind from the laptop. Typing accuracy has been improved and the comfort of using a desktop PC keyboard was presented.

At full charge, the laptop lasted for up to 13 hours with a 67Wh lithium-polymer battery. It has a fast charge function that charges the battery from 2% to 60% in just 49 minutes.

Audio

To support the graphics, 1920 x 1080 resolution, Asus compacted a dual-channel “smart” amplifier that allows the maximum volume possible while preventing long-term damage to the sensitive voice coils of the speakers.

This laptop also has an AI noise-cancelling audio, which ensures that users can hear and be heard clearly in any scenario. The ClearVoice Mic function page lets users select from one of four modes: normal, balance, single presenter or multi-presenter.

In all, the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED (UX25) comes highly recommended to those who care about their eyes while working, want to experience quality audio, noise cancelling audio for your calls, top notch display, attractive design, good battery life and reduced blue-light emission.