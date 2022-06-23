Ex-senator, Ike Ekweremadu, wife arrainged for organ trafficking

Ike Ekweremadu, a former deputy senate president who is now 60 years old, and his wife Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, who is 55 years old, have been formally accused by the United Kingdom Metropolitan Police of conspiracy to facilitate the travel of another person for organ harvesting.

The suspects were detained and accused of planning to bring a child into the country in order to allegedly harvest the said child’s organs, GuardianUK reported.

Later on Thursday, the remanded suspects will show up in court at Uxbridge magistrates.

According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), the business of human trafficking globally generates $150 million annually in profits.

According to the WHO, the most prominent organs that are traded illicitly are kidneys, estimated that 10,000 kidneys are traded on the black market worldwide annually, or more than one every hour.

It is estimated that the illegal organ trade conservatively generates approximately $840 million to $1.7 billion annually, according to Global financial integrity.