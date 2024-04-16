Ex-senate president, Lawan, demands probe into civilians’ killings by soldiers in Yobe

Ahmad Lawan, the immediate past President of the Senate has called on military authorities to immediately investigate the killing of three innocent civilians by soldiers in Gashu’a, the Headquarters of Bade Local Government Area in Yobe State.

Lawan, the Senator representing Yobe North and the Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, said that soldiers on Sunday fired indiscriminately into groups of protesters who were approaching their stop-and-search checking point near Gashua bridge to protest the alleged killing of a tricycle operator by the soldiers in Gashu’a.

He alleged that a total of three civilians were killed while 12 people were taken to the Federal Medical Centre Nguru for treatment over injuries sustained from the attack by the soldiers.

Lawan, in statement he personally signed in Abuja, requested the Nigerian Army to ensure that the perpetrators behind the acts of violence are held accountable and responsible for their actions.

“Gashua Community has always been a peaceful place with calm people, who always give support and cooperate with the Military, Paramilitary, and, indeed, all Government Agents operating in the town”, he said.

He appealed to residents for calm, while saying that he had already spoken with the Military Authorities to ensure that those responsible are apprehended and dealt with according to the law. He emphasised that justice would be served.

He also noted that he had already taken full responsibility for the treatment of all those who were injured.

“I am deeply saddened by the Sunday’s tragic event that took place in Gashua, Yobe State. It is imperative that those behind these senseless acts of violence are held accountable for their actions. Justice must be served for the victims and their families.

“Accordingly, I have waded into the issue by contacting the Bade Local Government Chairman and Commanding Officer for an hourly brief to keep me abreast of developments. I have also taken responsibility for the treatment of all the 12 persons who sustained various forms of injuries from attacked by the soldiers.

“I urge the community of Gashua in Bade local government area, to remain calm and peaceful in the midst of this tragedy”, the statement read.