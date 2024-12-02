Ex-President Jonathan, who made Wike minister and governor, asks Rivers people to now support Fubara

Goodluck Jonathan, former president of Nigeria.

…Jonathan warns against destabilizing Rivers State to avoid destabilizing the economy

…Says Fubara will become political general soon

Former President Goodluck Jonathan who made Nyesom Wike minister and later aided him to become governor of Rivers State has now asked Rivers people to support Sim Fubara who is feuding with Wike. He also predicted that Gov Fubara would soon become a ‘political general’ after going through the crucibles.

Wike, now FCT Minister, has since fallen out with Jonathan and his wife, Patience, but the former president has openly sided with the man Wike handpicked but seems to antagonize.

Jonathan made the open endorsement in faraway Etche local council area of Rivers State where he was given a chieftaincy title.

Speaking, Jonathan pleaded with Rivers people to collectively ensure that they continued to support Gov Fubara while making sure that the State remained peaceful in order to engender enduring development.

Jonathan also urged Gov Fubara not to be perturbed over the political antagonism against his administration but to remain dedicated to the obligations of governance without being distracted, saying that his current political experience is turning him into a better leader.

“I know you (Gov Fubara) are passing through challenges, and at occasions like these, I try to keep quiet. I don’t like to say certain things.

“But this is first time you are holding top political office. You will pass through a lot. And, just know that nobody becomes a General without fighting wars. So, whatever challenges you are meeting now is baking you to be a General in politics. And with your total commitment and with the support I have seen from the people of Rivers State, God will surely see you through.”

Jonathan said Rivers State occupies critical place in Nigeria and warned that whatever happens to it negatively will impact on the entire country in the long run.

He said: “We want a peaceful Rivers State, because Rivers State is the centre of the Niger Delta. And I always make it very clear: if we create serious perturbation in Rivers State, we are creating crisis in the Niger Delta, which is not good for our economy as a nation.

“We want a peaceful Rivers State. We want the Governor of Rivers State to be allowed to remain calm and do his work. After he finishes serving, another person will take over.

“In political office, we have tenures. And so, we don’t need to kill ourselves over any political office. Allow those who are there to do their work, and after that, anything can happen.”

Jonathan commended Eze Nwala for the success he has achieved in 10 years on the throne and the commitment of Etche people to farming activities that has reckoned the place as the food basket of the State.

Gov Fubara also bagged a chieftaincy title (Dike Oha 1 of Etche land) and said how much he respected Jonathan as former president of Nigeria.

The governor said he shifted every other exercise to come down to Etche to wait for and help to welcome the former president.

He said he know how much the people of Etche loved and supported him. “You are aware that we just recently awarded the roads in Afara, Egwi, and Mba communities. You know the importance of these roads. We have not just awarded them. We will make sure that we see to the completion of those roads. I can assure you that in the next few months, we will be coming here to commission that project. That is one among other things that we will do.”

Governor Fubara also stated: “But for today, I want to assure you, your support is well appreciated, and in return, we will continue to do our best to lift up your faces before the people who believe that you made mistake in supporting us.

“We will not allow you to face any shame. We are happy today that in this event, it is no longer former but we have the incumbent local government chairmen, not just of Etche, but also of Omuma.

