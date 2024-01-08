Ex-minister Sadiya arrives EFCC headquarters

Sadiya Umar-Farouk, former minister of social development, disaster management, and humanitarian affairs, arrived at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) headquarters over alleged fraud on Monday.

The former minister will answer questions about an ongoing probe into the N37,170,855,753.44 allegedly laundered through a contractor named James Okwete while she was in government.

Reports confirm Umar-Farouk will finally honour the EFCC’s invitation at about 10 am on Monday. She said on her X page that she was at the EFCC headquarters.

“I have, at my behest, arrived at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to honour the invitation by the anti-graft agency to offer clarifications in respect of some issues that the commission is investigating,” Umar-Farouq tweeted on Monday morning.