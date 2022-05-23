Ex Makinde’s CoS, Ilaka wins PDP Senatorial ticket For Oyo Central

Luqman Oyebisi Ilaka has been declared winner of the People’s Democratic Party Primary (PDP) election for Oyo Central Senatorial zone.

Ilaka who was the former Chief of Staff to Governor Seyi Makinde The Oyo born was returned as the winner by Olugbega Adedamola Adebayo, the returning officer who stated that Ilaka got 322 votes, while his closest rival Wale Adegoke got 36 votes.

He defeated Wale Adegoke and Wale Ajani to emerge as the candidate of the PDP for Oyo Central Senatorial zone.

INEC and Security operatives were on ground to monitor the Election that went peacefully.

The PDP State Party Chairman Dayo Ogunbenro and Akeem Olatunji the Party’s Publicity Secretary in Oyo state as well as Executive Chairmen of the eleven local governments comprising Oyo Central Senatorial zone were also on ground to monitor proceedings at the election.