Ex-director of Olashore School clears air on sexual assault claim by former student

Badmus Rasidat, a former director of academics at Olashore International School, Osun State has cleared the air on the alleged sexual assault claim leveled against the school by an ex-student.

Rasidat, who was the head of house for the senior girls at the time of the incident, said the allegation was a product of frustration because the ex-student was disciplined in line with the extant rules of the school.

According to Rasidat, the allegation by Obiamaka Azubuike, an ex-student was far from being the true representation of what happened 18 years ago.

She said Obiamaka Azubuike was punished for leaving the hostel at night together with her friends when the exam class, which she belongs to at that time, were already exempted from participating in social activities.

According to Rasidat, the second offence committed by Obiamaka Azubuike was that she and one of her friend followed the boys’ route, instead of following the girls’ route, which attracts punishment in line with the school rules.

“School code of conduct stipulates expulsion for any student that commits a major offence. The offences she committed were major offences. As a prefect, it was expected that she knows better what the rules of the school stipulates,” she added.

On the claim by Azubuike that the school tried to cover up the incident and stripped her of her prefectship, Rasidat said that preliminary investigation carried out by the school immediately showed that she was only rough handled by some of her fellow students after a serious disagreement on the night in question.

She added that after the incident, the girl was examined by the school nurse and there was no trace of sexual violation.

Recall that Obiamaka Azubuike who was a student of the school between September 1998 and July 2004 had in December 2021 via a social media post alleged that she was sexually assaulted by 13 of her fellow students in the school 18 years ago.

To unravel the truth, Olashore International School, the Trustees of Olashore International School Association, and proprietor of Olashore International School (OIS), inaugurated a five-member panel of inquiry.

The panel will among other things examine what truly transpired 18 years ago and make recommendations as considered fit.