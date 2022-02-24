FG increases school feeding spending from N70 to N100 per child

The Federal Government says it has increased its National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme of N70 per day school feeding of a child in public primary school to N100.

Dr Umar Bindir, the National Coordinator, National Social Investments Programme (NSIP), said this at a two-day National Consultative meeting on public food procurement in the context of Nigeria’s National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Bindir, the programme is under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

“When we started in 2016 before COVID-19, we experienced difficulty implementing the N70 per child.

“We have made a presentation to the honourable minister, who passionately made a submission to the president and Mr President has graciously approved that we should raise the feeding from N70 to N100 per child.

“And the Minister of Finance is giving very good cooperation to ensure that this actually is implemented on time, “ he said.

Bindir also advised the team from all the states of the federation to key into the president’s gesture and the cabinet’s commitment to ensure that the initiative is sustainable.

According to him, the programme is not just about feeding the children but engaging women to become entrepreneurs and good food providers.

“It is also about enhancing the value, the commercial and entrepreneur value of our small scale farmers,” Bindr said.

He explained further that the consultative meeting was aimed at putting together the implementing team of the NHGSFP in the country to discuss issues that had to do with food and feeding procurement.

“The National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme of Nigeria is recognised now globally as one of the most ambitious programmes of feeding our children in public schools.

“So the intention of this consultative programme is first to drive home the partnership works and to also establish that Nigeria is doing the right things.

“As well as to ensure that we enhance our implementation procedures so that we can go higher and become better,’’ he said.

Emmanuel Agogo, country representative of Resolve to Save Lives (RTSL), said at the event that it was not the cost of the food that made it quality but its content.

Agogo said that nutritious food must be balanced, with less salt and saturated fat.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) is a government-led school feeding programme that aims to improve the health and educational outcomes of public primary school pupils.