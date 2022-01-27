Evercare hospital attains SafeCare level five status

Evercare hospital has been awarded a level five certification at baseline assessment by PharmAccess’ SafeCare, making it the first hospital in Nigeria to receive the award which recognises quality healthcare delivery.

This achievement was attained recently due to the hospital’s outstanding healthcare delivery services and quality improvement measures.

SafeCare is a unique standards-based approach for measuring and improving the quality of healthcare services in resource-restricted settings. It is an arm of PharmAccess Group that focuses on healthcare safety and quality improvement.

SafeCare standards are divided into 13 different service elements, covering a full range of medical to non-medical aspects of care. The standards allow for benchmarking across the health system and the SafeCare tools can be used by partners, governments, and healthcare providers to improve the services they provide for people. Following the certification, the Lekki-based hospital, a private multispecialty tertiary care facility, is now closer to receiving the SafeCare accreditation, an internationally recognised certificate of excellence.

The 165-bed complex which was fully unveiled in March 2021 has gone on to show unprecedented healthcare professionalism and improvement.

Njide Ndili, the country director of PharmAccess Foundation, in a statement, expressed her delight in the achievement of the hospital. She congratulated the management of the facility while urging them to continue to show commitment to excellent healthcare delivery.

While the average score of most healthcare facilities on the SafeCare program is 70 percent, Evercare had scored 83 percent making it higher than most.

Peggy Imoniovu, quality manager, PharmAccess Nigeria, while presenting the SafeCare Baseline Quality Assessment Report said that most facilities take as many as five years before getting to the SafeCare level five while Evercare has achieved this in less than a year of operations.

Adefemi Daniel, the medical director of EverCare, thanked PharmAccess Foundation for the partnership; as he also congratulated all staff of the company, thanking them for their hard work and urging them to serve with more enthusiasm.

Also speaking, Ibironke Dada, the SafeCare director of quality, pledged that PharmAccess Nigeria will continue to expand and scale its SafeCare Quality Improvement Methodology to support both public and private healthcare facilities across all levels.

SafeCare offers a range of services among which are the SafeCare steps, Quality platform and Accreditation of healthcare facilities.