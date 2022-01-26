Ben Akak foundation flags health insurance for rural dwellers

Ben Akak foundation, a non-governmental organisation has enlisted 500 rural dwellers in the Odukpani local government area, Cross River State, into the state government health insurance scheme.

The exercise took place on Tuesday at Odukpani local government council and witnessed a large turnout of rural dwellers.

The chief executive officer of Ben Akak foundation, Ben Etim Akak said the gesture was in support of Governor Ben Ayade’s laudable programme in healthcare delivery.

Akak, who is one of the governorship aspirants under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), encouraged the people to register for the programme because of the attendant benefits to the community.

Chairman of the Cross River State House of Assembly committee on health, Ekpo Ekpo Bassey commended the foundation for supporting the health needs of the rural communities.

According to the lawmaker, the state is driving towards universal health coverage for the benefit of the people.

Earlier, Godwin Iyala, the director of the health care insurance scheme popularly called (Ayade Care), said the scheme was designed to put money back in the people’s pocket, and also encouraged the people to register for their own benefit.

The foundation also commissioned a water borehole at the popular Watt Market, Calabar, which has been without water for decades.