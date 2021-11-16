Event professionals urged to develop capacity at BusyBee event business summit

Event Professionals in Nigeria have been advised to develop enough capacity, if they must access the benefits of the event industry premium market.

This charge was the highpoint of the keynote address delivered by Yewande Zaccheaus, an event industry veteran and Founder Eventful Limited during the just concluded BusyBee Event Business Summit 5.0 which was held at RoseTree Event Centre Victoria Island – Lagos.

According to Zaccheaus, for any event practitioner to profit from the premium market, they must get it right by adopting the right pricing, brand offering, excellent customer service and delivery among others.

According to the Summit Convener and MD BusyBee Group, Bisi Sotunde, said the idea of the summit in its fifth year edition, is to synchronize business with profound solutions through insightful presentations and thought-provoking panel discussions , this is what the summit provides.

She further noted that the annual event exposes participants to tap from the experience of industry leaders both locally and internationally so as to reposition their brands for the huge opportunity in the premium market.

The summit also had notable international speakers like Deep Bajwa, of Opulence Events London, Jacqueline Vazquez of Lifetime Events USA, Seyi Ayinla of Love Wedding NG, who shared practical strategies to help participants achieve their dreams of becoming luxury market players.

During the panel session, participants were privileged to learn from industry experts such as Seun Kukoyi of Joks Pepper Konsult, Ayodele Okundalaiye – MC SACO, Kunle ‘Klala’ Adebusoye, Olugbuyi Ogunnaike of Icebox, Kehinde Onabanjo Iyiola of Finesse Events, and Babasola Olusoga of King of Events.

They were all delighted to share hands-on experience with those struggling and needed solutions in their businesses.

After the event summit, there was an Award of various categories given to exceptional industry professionals and experts for their contribution to the growth of the Nigerian Events Industry.

Notable amongst them is Funke Bucknor-Obruthe of Zapphaire Events who received an Honorary

Award as Industry Icon , Yewande Zaccheaus for her Excellent Leadership and Kabir Tukura of Zuru/Fakai Constituency in Kebbi state for this contributions to Entrepreneurship and Empowerment in Kebbi State and Nigeria at Large.