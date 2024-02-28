Ethnic militias kill 3 soldiers, others in Nasarawa

Mohammed Garba Isimbabi, the member representing the Toto/Gadabuke constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, says a militia group from Bassa ethnic extraction have killed 3 soldiers in Katakpa community, Toto Local Government Area of the state.

The militias are also responsible for the killing of a village head of the Katakpa community, Abubakar Sadiq and scores of others as well as the destruction of valuables

Isimbabi stated this during proceedings under matters of public urgent importance, on the floor of the House in Lafia.

He called on the state government to set up a military base in the Katakpa community to forestall the occurrence of such ugly incidents in the area.

“Mr Speaker, what happened in the Katakpa community has started over in and out almost two months now.

“I remember that Governor Abdullahi Sule in his wisdom immediately summoned a meeting of traditional rulers of the area, led by the Ohimege of Opanda, two members of the House of Assembly from Toto local government and the former speaker, Ibrahim Abdullahi and decisions were reached between Bassa community, Egbira community and Gbagi community.

“To the extent that, the governor insisted that the Bassa community should make a press conference asking their boys in the forest to vacate the area and give peace a chance.

“And in that meeting, it was agreed that every Bassa man, he or she should return to his immediate community and machinery were set up in place.

“It will surprise you to know that 48 hours after the meeting, they stormed Katakpa and shot a soldier; we are battling with that, the soldiers who tried to go out to find out where these people are, were ambushed and three soldiers were killed

“And thereafter, they attacked again on Tuesday morning, killing the village head and many other innocent people.

“Mr Speaker, it may interest you to know that after the attack while we are struggling to take care of the bodies and the people in the hospital, late in the afternoon, they went back and destroyed all the buildings in that community.