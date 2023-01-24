Eroton confirms fire outbreak at oil well, blames vandals

Eroton Exploration & Production Company Limited has said an uncontrolled flow of hydrocarbons with wildfire into the environment, due to suspected vandalism, occurred at its Akaso field of the Cawthrone Channel Operational area of its OML18 asset on Friday, January 20.

Mercy Max-Ebibai, the company spokesperson said in a release that “the well is reported to be releasing hydrocarbon to the environment with wildfire due to suspected vandalisation and bunkering activity attempt on the XMAS Tree containment valves of the wellhead.

“An oil-ladened wooden boat was initially observed in the vicinity and a loud bang was also reported. This resulted in the fires drifting to two wellheads, only one of which is still aflame at the point of reporting. Akaso6LS fire has died out while Akaso15L is still on fire.”

She also said that an Emergency Response Team (ERT) has been convened and the company’s skilled well control engineers are working with an experienced wild well control vendor who has been contacted to carry out assessment of the current wild well fire situation, design a technical solution and firefighting strategy.

The release noted that all regulatory obligations have been adhered to with the relevant authorities duly notified within the allowed window and that they are working closely with the relevant authorities to investigate the cause of the incident and determine the extent of the damage.

According to the spokesperson, the safety and well-being of the company’s employees and host communities are their top priorities.

“We continue to appreciate the effort of the authorities, and the entire oil and gas industry to stem these incessant, unfortunate, and expensive incidents,” she said.