Environmental offenders in Oyo to pay N10,000

The Oyo State Government has declared that violators of environmental laws, would have to pay N10,000.00 to government coffers as fines, or serve a month community service.

Abdulmojeed Mogbonjubola, Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, said this on Friday after an arrest and prosecution of 19 environmental polluters in Alakia, and Iwo road areas, within the Ibadan metropolis.

He said that the Ministry’s Environmental Task Force would henceforth embark on weekly exercises, adding that the fine would be fully enforced.

“The rule of law in Oyo State would no longer tolerate arbitrary refuse dumping in all the nooks and crannies of the state”, Mogbonjubola said.

The commissioner said, “It is a big offence to drop refuse on road medians in Oyo State. People are creating a lot of bad spots for us and it has been a terrible headache, especially, throughout the festive periods.”

Mogbonjubola, while appreciating well-meaning residents for showing understanding and compliance in making the state a clean and safe abode, affirmed that all environmental offenders would be prosecuted.

He assured of the government’s commitment towards ensuring a safe and conducive environment, for the good people of the State, residents, investors and tourists.