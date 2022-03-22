Enumerators conclude training on KwaraLEARN’s ‘transformative educational tool’

The training of enumerators in a baseline study for the KwaraLEARN (Leading Education Achievement and Reform Now) programme has been concluded, to ascertain foundational skills of pupils in English literacy and numeracy before the deployment of the programme’s full intervention.

Described as a transformative educational programme that entails digitizing teaching and learning to improve learning outcomes in public schools, the training, which happened last week, involved SUBEB officials, Education Secretaries from each Local Government Education Authority among others to ensure collaboration and successful program delivery.

Launched in November 2021 by AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, governor of Kwara state, KwaraLEARN is a three-year program from 2022-2025, that is to cover all the primary schools in the 16 Local Government Areas in the State with a target of 400,000 pupils, it was stated in a press statement.

The initiative would use innovative technology, data-driven platforms, high-quality learning materials, practical training and continuous coaching and support for teachers and school administrators. It will also enhance the teacher-pupil interaction experience through technology (eLearning) and strict curriculum adherence.

Apart from improving the capacity of enumerators, the training also strengthened the measuring and evaluation skills of education secretaries, including sampling strategies, the ability to administer assessments (fluency, ICAN) effectively, conduct observations using the World Bank TEACH tool, and knowledge of the different teacher and headteacher interview protocols.

AbdulRaheem Sheu Adaramaja, executive chairman, Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board, who was represented at the 2-day training for enumerators by Abdulquadri Zakariyau, director, Planning, Research and Statistics, KWSUBEB, stressed that the state government is committed to delivering rapid improvements in learning outcomes for public school children across the state through numerous interventions.

These included comprehensive renovation of schools, rehabilitation of dilapidated classrooms, training and retraining of teachers, digitalization of teaching and learning through KwaraLEARN, among others.

The Chairman said, the training agenda for selected 68 enumerators is on baseline assessment in order to monitor progress in literacy and numeracy, as well as among the non-learning indicators like teacher instructional practices and headteachers management practices.

Adaramaja further said, the baseline assessment will also examine differences in school management, teacher practice, and pupil growth for first hand information before the full takeover by KwaraLEARN.

“The baseline assessment will collect data on the level of literacy and numeracy of students and teachers and also through observations and interviews about teacher and headteachers attitudes and practices,” he said.

“In addition, the assessment will provide rich performance and contextual data that can be used for comparison with subsequent follow-up studies after the introduction of the KwaraLEARN programme. This will allow KwaraLEARN, Kwara SUBEB, and other stakeholders to understand and highlight the progress achieved through the KwaraLEARN Programme.”