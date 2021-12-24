Enugu to continue to provide enabling environment for businesses

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has reassured South East Chambers of Commerce Industry, Mines and Agriculture (SECIMA), of his administration’s readiness to create enabling business environment to attract and protect investors in the state.

The Governor, while inaugurating the SECIMA secretariat and the new Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centre, located at the Enugu Chamber of Commerce office, said that Enugu is home for all, noting that his government would continue to make a good working environment for business operators in the state.

He commended the Chambers for creating the ADR office and enjoined all players in the business to take advantage of alternative dispute resolution centers in resolving their commercial problems instead of going to court.

Emeka Nwandu, president of, Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry Mines, and Agriculture, commended the Governor for his unflinching support to the Chamber and the organized private sector in Enugu state.

According to Nwandu, ECCIMA House Annex is for the Chamber’s new Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centre and South-East Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture Secretariat.

The purpose of the ADR Centre is to use alternative dispute resolution techniques to assist parties to resolve their dispute and arrive at a mutually acceptable agreements in a less costly, speedy, and efficient manner.